Stanley J. Meresman Sells 4,934 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $511,113.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Stanley J. Meresman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $564,005.54.

Shares of NASDAQ GH traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,548. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.07. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.66 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a current ratio of 19.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. The business had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million. As a group, analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 996.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

