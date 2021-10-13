Star Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Star Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SRGZ stock remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. Star Gold has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.08.
Star Gold Company Profile
Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Star Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.