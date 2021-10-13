Star Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Star Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SRGZ stock remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. Star Gold has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.08.

Get Star Gold alerts:

Star Gold Company Profile

Star Gold Corp. is an exploration stage company, which engages in exploring, evaluating, and acquiring mineral prospects with the potential for economic deposits of precious and base metals. Its flagship project is the Longstreet Property located in Nevada. The company was founded on December 8, 2006 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Star Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.