State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AOSL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $46,983.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,973 shares of company stock worth $142,905. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AOSL stock opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day moving average is $29.44. The firm has a market cap of $808.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 2.66.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $177.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

