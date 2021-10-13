State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 645,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 256.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 34,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

GLPI stock opened at $48.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day moving average is $46.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.18 and a twelve month high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 77.68%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

