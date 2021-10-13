State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,047,000 after buying an additional 158,493 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth $272,964,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in LPL Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,334,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in LPL Financial by 15.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,470,000 after purchasing an additional 152,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at $146,650,000. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $202.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. reduced their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.05.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $166.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.18. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $168.96.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

