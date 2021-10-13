State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.08% of Arcus Biosciences worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,755,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 19.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,902,000 after buying an additional 645,082 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,214,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 36,890.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 189,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 188,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 269.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 127,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Shares of RCUS opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.15. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $42.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.97.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.43 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 213.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $1,077,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

Arcus Biosciences Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.