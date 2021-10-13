Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.70% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $32,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $139.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $151.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.31.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

