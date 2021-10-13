Stifel Financial Corp Buys 33,589 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 748,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,589 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in National Vision were worth $38,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Vision by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of National Vision by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 11,737 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of National Vision by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 24,429 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of National Vision by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 813,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,596,000 after acquiring an additional 304,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of National Vision by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 25,473 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE opened at $56.63 on Wednesday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.48 and a twelve month high of $61.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $549.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,010,552.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,167 shares of company stock worth $2,124,560 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.38.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

