Stifel Financial Corp Increases Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,380,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 743,028 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $31,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 10.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,824,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483,419 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,736,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,215 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 34.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,916,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593,487 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,130,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,464,000 after purchasing an additional 606,497 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.57.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $212,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,784,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,369,414. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKR opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.81. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -858.33 and a beta of 1.76. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

