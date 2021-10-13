Stifel Financial Corp Sells 50,132 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,132 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $43,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,917,291 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $62.14 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $64.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70.
General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.83%.
General Mills Profile
General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.
Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).
Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.