Stifel Financial Corp Sells 50,132 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,132 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $43,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,917,291 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley cut General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $62.14 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $64.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.83%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

