Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Vanguard Real Estate ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 25,451 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,420% compared to the typical volume of 1,674 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 24,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $104.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.35.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

