Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Valvoline Call Options (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,191 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 749% compared to the typical volume of 258 call options.
Shares of VVV traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,182,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.94. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $35.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.44.
Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 70,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 30,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 595,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,324,000 after purchasing an additional 129,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 95,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valvoline has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.56.
Valvoline Company Profile
Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.
