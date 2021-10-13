Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Valvoline Call Options (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,191 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 749% compared to the typical volume of 258 call options.

Shares of VVV traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,182,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.94. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $35.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 70,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 30,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 595,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,324,000 after purchasing an additional 129,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 95,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valvoline has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.56.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

