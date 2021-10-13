Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Short Interest Update

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 93.2% from the September 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEOAY shares. Danske lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

Shares of SEOAY traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.13. The company had a trading volume of 56,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,885. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.84. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $20.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

