Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Stride were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 47.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LRN opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.55.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Stride had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Stride’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stride in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stride currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

