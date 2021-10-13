Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Update

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the September 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUBCY traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,358. Subsea 7 has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

SUBCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a 87.00 price objective (down from 92.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. DNB Markets raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from 96.00 to 84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Subsea 7 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

