Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Update

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the September 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SUBCY traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,358. Subsea 7 has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14.
Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Subsea 7 Company Profile
Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.