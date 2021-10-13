Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.25

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$22.25 and last traded at C$22.25, with a volume of 20216 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.86.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Friday, September 24th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Industrial Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

