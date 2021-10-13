Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.36

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.36 and last traded at $55.36, with a volume of 468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.94.

SLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.17.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.4386 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun purchased 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLF. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4,541.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 484,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,491,000 after purchasing an additional 474,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,058,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,076,000 after purchasing an additional 93,031 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,538,000 after buying an additional 94,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,666,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. 45.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

