Sun (New) (SUN) Hits One Day Volume of $23.87 Million

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 12th. Sun (New) has a total market capitalization of $140.83 million and $23.87 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Sun (New) coin can now be purchased for $0.0283 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sun (New) alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00062341 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00044327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Sun (New) Coin Profile

SUN is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Sun (New)

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sun (New) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sun (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sun (New) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sun (New) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.