Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Gap Down to $0.68

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.68, but opened at $0.66. Sundial Growers shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 105,332 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNDL shares. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital raised Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sundial Growers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.80.

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 6.18.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 707.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sundial Growers Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 982.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,918,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,301,000 after purchasing an additional 64,366,672 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 6,149.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,086,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,527,000 after buying an additional 10,909,198 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter worth $10,237,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter valued at $3,289,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the 2nd quarter worth $2,003,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sundial Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers, Inc engages in the production and distribution of flower, pre-rolls and vapes. The firm offers licensed producer, ACMPR, cannabis, medical cannabis, health and wellness, and cannabis extracts. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.