Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Director Purchases $49,951.20 in Stock

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Director Mark Jung acquired 16,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $49,951.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,698,540. Super League Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $117.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.68.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Super League Gaming in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super League Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,091,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,091,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,066,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 113,423 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,008,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 220,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

