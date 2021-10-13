Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Receives $16.00 Average PT from Analysts

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

SURF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Sunday, September 19th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SURF. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Surface Oncology by 252.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 525,356 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Surface Oncology during the second quarter worth $1,467,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Surface Oncology during the second quarter worth $131,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Surface Oncology in the second quarter valued at $752,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Surface Oncology in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SURF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.76. 6,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,254. Surface Oncology has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12. The firm has a market cap of $352.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Surface Oncology will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes two wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388); a clinical-stage collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930); and two preclinical programs, each focused primarily on activating natural killer or depleting regulatory T cells.

