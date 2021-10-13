Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surgalign Holdings Inc. is a surgical implant company. Surgalign Holdings Inc., formerly known as RTI Surgical Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Surgalign from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Surgalign from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Surgalign from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Surgalign from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.21.

Shares of SRGA stock opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46. Surgalign has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $3.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $141.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.17.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 81.31%. The business had revenue of $24.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that Surgalign will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Terry M. Rich acquired 702,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $653,749.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,396,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,130.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 55,000 shares of Surgalign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $52,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,735.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 788,056 shares of company stock valued at $735,790. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRGA. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Surgalign by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 14,005 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Surgalign by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 24,256 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Surgalign by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,968 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Surgalign by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 14,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Surgalign by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 46,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

