Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,069,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $137,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 18,940 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 16,578 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

SGRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $69.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.87.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $543.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.08 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. Analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

