Susquehanna International Group LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 259.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,367 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 15.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,823,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,850,000 after buying an additional 2,755,358 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Rollins by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,768,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,319 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,660,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,843,000 after purchasing an additional 579,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,311,000 after purchasing an additional 56,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Rollins by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,008,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,552,000 after purchasing an additional 25,762 shares during the last quarter. 38.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.13. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.80 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

