Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,796 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,198,000 after purchasing an additional 75,372 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 178,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,572,000 after acquiring an additional 30,671 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 96,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 26,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 89,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PHO stock opened at $54.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.46. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $59.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

