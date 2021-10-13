Swap (XWP) Price Tops $0.0273

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. In the last week, Swap has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Swap has a market capitalization of $386,577.43 and $340.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0273 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00065141 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.54 or 0.00116967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00073785 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,643.85 or 0.99577494 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,470.80 or 0.06101527 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 14,145,043 coins. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.