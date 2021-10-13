Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.09

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.09 and last traded at $21.09, with a volume of 17182 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.71.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Danske lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 187 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group raised Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from SEK 183 to SEK 190 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays raised Swedbank AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from SEK 184 to SEK 188 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Pareto Securities assumed coverage on Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.75.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

