Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.26

Shares of Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.26 and traded as high as $10.54. Synalloy shares last traded at $10.54, with a volume of 900 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $97.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.09 million during the quarter. Synalloy had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%.

In other Synalloy news, Director Christopher Gerald Hutter acquired 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.89 per share, for a total transaction of $54,341.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Synalloy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Synalloy by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Synalloy by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Synalloy during the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Synalloy in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

Synalloy Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYNL)

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

