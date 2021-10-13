Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Bought by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.19.

NYSE:SYF traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.60. The stock had a trading volume of 98,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,768,659. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $52.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

