Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $82.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.49 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 34.79% and a negative net margin of 30.27%.

TRHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.81.

In related news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,352 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $89,564.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,337,235.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,650,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,103 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,504,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,239,000 after purchasing an additional 79,888 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth $51,811,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,059,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,801,000 after purchasing an additional 48,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,056,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,836,000 after purchasing an additional 44,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $613.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.90. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52-week low of $23.13 and a 52-week high of $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.10.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

