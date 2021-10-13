Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,846,972 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 64,891 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.74% of Tapestry worth $210,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPR. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,632.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $38.38 on Wednesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.62.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

