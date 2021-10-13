Tapmydata Tops One Day Trading Volume of $56,669.00 (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 13th. Tapmydata has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $56,669.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tapmydata coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0775 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tapmydata has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tapmydata Profile

Tapmydata (TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,969,097 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tapmydata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

