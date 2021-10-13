Taronis Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRNX) Short Interest Down 100.0% in September

Taronis Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRNX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 327,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRNX opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Taronis Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

Taronis Technologies Company Profile

BBHC, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the production of a plasma based system for the gasification and sterilization of liquid waste. Its products include magnesGas2, magneTote, and co-combustion. The company was founded by Ruggero Maria Santilli on December 9, 2005 and is headquartered in Peoria, AZ.

