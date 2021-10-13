Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU) Stake Reduced by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC cut its holdings in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,551,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,431 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Tech and Energy Transition were worth $15,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Tech and Energy Transition by 34.1% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 121,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 31,032 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the 1st quarter worth about $10,922,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the 1st quarter worth about $6,500,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,000,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the 1st quarter worth about $7,000,000.

Get Tech and Energy Transition alerts:

NASDAQ TETCU traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $9.98. 507,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,363. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TETCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Tech and Energy Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech and Energy Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.