TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 354,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 88,257 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 3,088.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,132,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,024,000 after buying an additional 24,344,299 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,371,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,389,000 after buying an additional 1,548,590 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,441,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,207,000 after buying an additional 5,545,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,646,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,499,000 after buying an additional 66,455 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,173,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,218,000 after buying an additional 5,423,524 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 2.26. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

