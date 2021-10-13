TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Stock Position Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,025,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,440,896 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.22% of TechnipFMC worth $90,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,173,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,218,000 after buying an additional 5,423,524 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth $1,254,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 236.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,141,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 801,676 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 6.8% during the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 78,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.43.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.26. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 2.26.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

