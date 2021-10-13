TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.82 Million

Equities analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) will post $66.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TechTarget’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.43 million and the highest is $68.70 million. TechTarget posted sales of $36.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year sales of $266.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $258.17 million to $269.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $305.25 million, with estimates ranging from $299.12 million to $309.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TechTarget.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.03 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TTGT shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

TTGT traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.94. 1,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.80 and a 200 day moving average of $75.93. TechTarget has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $101.12.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 17,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $1,211,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $3,347,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,574 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,758. 10.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,511,000 after acquiring an additional 786,259 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,078,000 after acquiring an additional 263,197 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 689,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,375,000 after acquiring an additional 234,877 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 399,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after acquiring an additional 136,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,015,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechTarget (TTGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.