TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 786,259 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.15% of TechTarget worth $325,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTGT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in TechTarget by 1.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 64.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 14,525 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,289,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 10,825 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total value of $976,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $3,347,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,574 shares of company stock worth $5,870,758 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $82.74 on Wednesday. TechTarget, Inc. has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $101.12. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.93.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTGT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Sidoti initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

