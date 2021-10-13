Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Raised to C$42.00 at Raymond James

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.37.

Shares of TECK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.10. 115,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,023,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 112.48 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.94. Teck Resources has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $28.54.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 25.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 10.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 17.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

