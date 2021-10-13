Teekay (NYSE:TK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.36

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.36 and traded as high as $3.66. Teekay shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 1,489,562 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Teekay from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $354.89 million, a P/E ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Teekay by 1,348.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,840,664 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,482 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Teekay by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 995,297 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 70,654 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Teekay by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 963,458 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 403,527 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Teekay by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 796,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 181,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teekay by 791.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 601,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 534,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay (NYSE:TK)

Teekay Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of international crude oil and gas marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units), LNG and LPG carriers and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay LNG; Teekay Tankers and Teekay Parent.

