Tekla Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 127.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,964 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Scholar Rock worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 77.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 47,829 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter worth $1,049,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $70.00.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 687.82%. Scholar Rock’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $185,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $392,345 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.