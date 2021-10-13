Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

TLTZY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised Tele2 AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tele2 AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLTZY opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. Tele2 AB has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.50.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $780.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.20 million. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 24.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tele2 AB will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

