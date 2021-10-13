Tetra Bio-Pharma (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) rose 8.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 165,481 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 561,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24.

About Tetra Bio-Pharma (OTCMKTS:TBPMF)

Tetra Bio-Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of cannabinoid-based drugs and treatments. The firm focuses on the ophthalmic, chronic pain, and oncology drug formulations. It also plans to commercialize terpene based products aimed towards the over-the-counter (OTC) and behind the counter (BTC) market.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Bio-Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Bio-Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.