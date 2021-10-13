Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Trading Down 3.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) shares dropped 3.7% on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $106.00 to $105.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Texas Roadhouse traded as low as $88.00 and last traded at $88.28. Approximately 6,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 802,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.66.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TXRH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $898.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.34 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

