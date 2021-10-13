The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Reduced by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. The Boeing comprises approximately 1.6% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 143.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.95.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.32. 452,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,829,298. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.52. The firm has a market cap of $130.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

