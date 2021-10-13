The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $304.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) received a $304.00 price target from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BA. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.95.

Get The Boeing alerts:

The Boeing stock traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.50. The stock had a trading volume of 252,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,829,298. The Boeing has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $129.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.52.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.