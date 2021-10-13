The Buckle, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

The Buckle has decreased its dividend by 10.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. The Buckle has a payout ratio of 29.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Buckle to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

Get The Buckle alerts:

NYSE BKE opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.42. The Buckle has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $50.79.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $295.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. The Buckle had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 18.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Buckle will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 14,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $620,514.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,093 shares of company stock worth $3,872,065 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Buckle stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,285 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of The Buckle worth $13,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for The Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.