The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $86.00 to $97.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The Charles Schwab traded as high as $78.79 and last traded at $78.48, with a volume of 29815 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.34.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.94.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In related news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $1,869,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,503.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 597,522 shares of company stock valued at $44,174,000. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $594,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 187,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,200,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $139.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.15.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.