The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a growth of 265.6% from the September 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 16,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 2.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 85.6% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter.

SZC stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.88. The stock had a trading volume of 252 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,302. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.2132 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%.

About The Cushing Renaissance Fund

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

