The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.88.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XONE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get The ExOne alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XONE. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in The ExOne in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The ExOne in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in The ExOne in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in The ExOne by 168.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in The ExOne by 27.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XONE traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.97. 90,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,294. The company has a market cap of $510.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.38. The ExOne has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $66.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average is $22.17.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). The business had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.55 million. The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. Analysts expect that The ExOne will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Co engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of three-dimensional (3D) printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil and gas industries. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for The ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.